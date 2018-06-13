Secret to sowing and reaping joy
I used to read self-help books to relax. There was a stage, in the mid-nineties, I think, when Exclusive Books possibly had more ‘positive thinking’ and ‘set yourself free’ and ‘lose weight and stress in 10 seconds or less’ top-sellers on its shelves than ever before.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.