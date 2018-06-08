Benefit concert for Brian Finch
A benefit concert for well-known South African singer and songwriter Brian Finch will be held at East London’s Legends Showcase on Friday June 15.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.