Vine Time | Groot Phesantekraal celebrates vinous milestones
Wine lover Samantha Venter shares her finds with Weekend Post readers each week in her weekly column Vine Time.
Durbanville is where Cape Town suburbia meets wine country, and while it’s one of our younger wine destinations, with wineries mostly dating back only to the ’80s and ’90s, wine has a history there dating back to the late 17th century.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.