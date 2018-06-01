TV host Mdoda resigns

SABC 3 has announced the resignation of Eastern Cape-born talk show host Anele Mdoda from the channel’s hit prime time show Real Talk with Anele.

In a press statement released on Wednesday evening, the channel revealed Mdoda’s resignation followed her decision to develop other prospects of her career and personal projects.

While the channel searches for the suitable candidate to replace Mdoda, her final episode will air on June 8 with the current season continuing until October.

“I feel, for my own growth, it is time to leave the show and to focus on my career ambitions and prospects,” said Mdoda.

“Real Talk with Anele has, since the beginning of season one, been exceptionally close to my heart and I have been enormously proud to work with SABC 3. Hopefully this is not the end but see you later.”

Mdoda has been the face of the show since it debuted in 2016 during daytime TV.

“Anele has been an integral part of the show and an ideal personality for brand SABC3. The channel would like to thank her for the tremendous contribution, talent and flair that she brought to the show. We wish her well in all her future prospects,” said SABC3 head of bouquet Aisha Mohamed.