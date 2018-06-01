Centrestage reunion a ‘Kickass Guitar Show’

Centrestage is presenting its one-night only The Kickass Guitar Show at Old Grey next week as a special reunion celebration of the visit from Dubai of Donovan Hattingh, the group’s original musical director, show creator and guitar virtuoso.

Also flying in specially from Cape Town for Tuesday’s un-missable show will be long-time front-man for the annual guitar extravaganza Deon Du Toit, along with his daughter, Beth, who both also returned recently from an extended stint performing in top hotels in the United Arab Emirates.

The Kickass Guitar Show is a 70s blues rock classic guitar showstopper, which will also feature special guest artist and keyboard player extraordinaire James Smith, along with Lani Botha and Centrestage stalwarts Gino Fabbri and Wayne Kallis, with Joe van der Linden on bass.

Some interesting new additions have been added to the repertoire and firm old favourites include the likes of Thin Lizzy, Van Halen, Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Deep Purple, Yes, Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin, ACDC, The Beatles, Heart, The Knack, Pearl Jam, Metallica and Queen, all given the signature kick-ass guitar treatment.

The Kickass Guitar Show debuted in 2005 and has been a regular favourite among the Bay’s rock audience.

Tickets cost R150 each, or R130 for eight or more people, and can be booked through Wendy on 082-661-6921 or through Computicket.

Hattingh, along with partner Botha, will follow The Kickass Guitar Show with one last gasp duo performance at Eddie Macs at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

As a duo, they have worked in the UAE for the past seven years, and have not performed in Port Elizabeth since 2014.

This event will help them raise money in order to relocate Hattingh’s two children to the UAE with him.

The couple will perform four sets with backing tracks at Eddie Macs from 7pm, playing all the favourites they’re known for, as well as a lot of new material the Bay has never heard them play before.

A R50 door fee will be charged for the Wednesday performance.