Bay’s Mtiti in town for jazz Sunday
Former Bay musical talent Phumlani Mtiti will perform at the Barn on Sunday as part of the PE Opera House’s Jazz’Afro Sundays programme. The acclaimed saxophonist, musical director, educator and Sama winner will kick off Youth Month with the performance. Since taking to the live performance arena in 2005, Mtiti has performed with South African jazz legends such as the late Zim Ngqawana and Winston Mankunku Ngozi, Feya Faku, Sibongile Khumalo and Khaya Mahlangu.
