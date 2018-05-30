French women have cracked turning 40

French women seem to have cracked turning 40 – from the way they dress to how they pick their friends or lovers, says a best-selling author.

Pamela Druckerman says that she discovered middle age at the age of 40, when Parisian waiters started calling her “Madame” rather than “Mademoiselle“.

“If you want to know how old you look, just walk into a French café,” she writes in the book There Are No Grown Ups, published this week. “It’s like a public referendum on your face.”

Part frank memoir, part hilarious investigation of daily life, There Are No Grown-Ups diagnoses the in-between decade when:

Everyone you meet looks a little bit familiar;

You can no longer wear anything ironically;

There’s at least one sport your doctor forbids you to play;

You become impatient while scrolling down to your year of birth;

Your parents have stopped trying to change you;

You don’t want to be with the cool people anymore; you want to be with your people;

You realise that everyone is winging it, some just do it more confidently;

You know that it’s OK if you don’t like jazz.

The American author, who is based in Paris, argues the French are supreme at wearing their age well and being comfortable with it.

Rather than sticking their heads in the sand, the French make the best of the situation. “They haven’t figured out how not to die, so they haven’t totally solved the problem,” she says.

But the author, whose book French Children Don’t Throw Food became an international bestseller, added: “I’m not saying everybody else should age, marry and have sex the French way, I’m just pointing out the differences because it casts light on our own hidden assumptions.”