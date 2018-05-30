AUTHOR INTERVIEW
French women have cracked turning 40
American author Pamela Druckerman, who is based in Paris, argues they are supreme at wearing their age well
French women seem to have cracked turning 40 – from the way they dress to how they pick their friends or lovers, says a best-selling author.
Pamela Druckerman says that she discovered middle age at the age of 40, when Parisian waiters started calling her “Madame” rather than “Mademoiselle“.
“If you want to know how old you look, just walk into a French café,” she writes in the book There Are No Grown Ups, published this week. “It’s like a public referendum on your face.”
Part frank memoir, part hilarious investigation of daily life, There Are No Grown-Ups diagnoses the in-between decade when:
- Everyone you meet looks a little bit familiar;
- You can no longer wear anything ironically;
- There’s at least one sport your doctor forbids you to play;
- You become impatient while scrolling down to your year of birth;
- Your parents have stopped trying to change you;
- You don’t want to be with the cool people anymore; you want to be with your people;
- You realise that everyone is winging it, some just do it more confidently;
- You know that it’s OK if you don’t like jazz.
The American author, who is based in Paris, argues the French are supreme at wearing their age well and being comfortable with it.
Rather than sticking their heads in the sand, the French make the best of the situation. “They haven’t figured out how not to die, so they haven’t totally solved the problem,” she says.
But the author, whose book French Children Don’t Throw Food became an international bestseller, added: “I’m not saying everybody else should age, marry and have sex the French way, I’m just pointing out the differences because it casts light on our own hidden assumptions.”
In fields like seduction and sex, unlike the Anglo-American model, she argues that French society simply doesn’t see men or women as past-it when they hit middle age and beyond - a claim borne out by studies.
Among French women in their 50s, just 15% haven’t had sex in the last year, compared with 33% in America and a similar figure in the UK.
Among those in their 60s, just 27% of French women haven’t (as against half in the US). In France, too, women have less sex, but it’s “a gentle decline, not an abyss“.
The French are as obsessed about youthful beauty as anyone else, evident in adverts featuring taut 20-year-olds. “The difference is that people who aren’t young and gorgeous generally expect to have sex, too,” she writes.
Also, in France there is less of a brutal cut-off in dress code for women after a certain age.
Trying to look young is the quickest way to look oldInès de la Fressange
The Anglo-American world offers stark options: “To look as young as you can for as long as you can or give up altogether and claim you don’t care what anyone thinks,” she says.
The French twist is to try to look “the best version of the age that you are” – elegant and chic, even if that means using established formulas.
The book cites Parisian Inès de la Fressange, the fashion icon, who warns: “trying to look young is the quickest way to look old".
The French take the same approach to friendship, with flaws and qualities interlinked.
Friendships take time but once a bond is made it lasts and you know who you are talking to, she adds.
A good example comes with France’s new power couple, Emmanuel Macron, 40, and his wife Brigitte, 65, already a cherished national figure. -The Daily Telegraph