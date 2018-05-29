Ladysmith Black Mambazo share the secret sauce to success

It's been almost 60 years since Ladysmith Black Mambazo burst onto the world stage and the local group keep slaying‚ recently scooping their 5th Grammy award.

There must be something in the water at the group's headquarters that keeps them slaying but the group's Sibongiseni Shabalala told TshisaLIVE that the secret to their success is not as complicated as the KFC recipe or the ingredients of Coke.

"We work hard and we are respectful. We are ourselves and we don't try and copy anyone else. That is the secret. It was something my father Joseph taught us all when we joined and a formula we haven't been allowed to forget."

That has helped them win over fans across the world and Sibongiseni had another gem for those who desperately want to crack the overseas market.

"Black Coffee is doing well‚ and so is Trevor. So there are South Africans having success overseas‚ we are not the only ones. But the biggest thing‚ I have found‚ is being yourself. People want a unique experience; they want something different. Too many South African musicians are trying to be like other artists overseas. They need to be more unique."