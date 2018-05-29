Hulisani Ravele and Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya had the country in mourning late last year when it became clear that they ended their relationship‚ with Hulisani admitting that even certain family members could not accept their split.

Speaking in an interview with Destiny for their June edition‚ Hulisani broke her silence on the break-up and said that it was difficult on some of her family members because she came from such a close-knit family.

“I’m very close to both sides of my family. I’m one of 39 first-generation grandchildren – and that’s just on my mom’s side! Even so‚ I didn’t speak to some family members for several months because they couldn’t accept our decision to end our relationship. I heard: ‘Just give him a chance’ more times than I could bear.”

She said there was no drama around the split and that the couple had just grown apart.

"Things happen and I guess we just grew apart‚” she added.

While Psyfo has moved on and posted several pictures on social media with his new bae‚ he did tell fans who were angry about the split to focus on their own lives and not what is happening in his.

"Please don’t be rude my sister. Let me live. You focus on your life and I will do mine‚" he said.

Meanwhile‚ Hulisani has chosen to stay quiet on the split until now and only hinted at a difficult year filled with loss.

She said that media reports at the time made her seem more upset than she was about the break-up‚ leading to family members visiting her to make sure she was okay.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year‚ Hulisani's management said they could not comment on her private life but said that she was happy.

"As you may know Hulisani does not like to discuss her private life in public‚ but her fans will be glad to know that she is doing great and is in a happy place‚" her publicist Yvonne Siphuka said.