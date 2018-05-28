Miss SA: No time to play‚ Bonang came to slay
As 12 radiant women pulled out all the stops at the glitzy Miss SA pageant on Sunday night‚ there was no way host Bonang Matheba was going to bring anything less than her A-game.
And we're not just talking about her rocking presenting skills.
As all eyes turned to the event last night‚ B nailed the gig and had the live audience eating out of her palms.
As always‚ B also served major African butter with over four outfit changes that showed off every curve.
Within minutes Queen B became a major talking point on social media as fans drooled over the sauce she dished up.
Here are 3 of B's best looks of the night:
This red figure-hugging gown showed off major cleavage and oozed sophistication.
This royal blue princess ball gown was fit for a queen.
We're totally here for this sheer black and gold sheer dress.
Tamaryn Green was crowned Miss South Africa at an extravagant event on May 27 2018. Here are five things to know about South Africa’s new ambassador. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive