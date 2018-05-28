Miss SA: No time to play‚ Bonang came to slay

As 12 radiant women pulled out all the stops at the glitzy Miss SA pageant on Sunday night‚ there was no way host Bonang Matheba was going to bring anything less than her A-game.

And we're not just talking about her rocking presenting skills.

As all eyes turned to the event last night‚ B nailed the gig and had the live audience eating out of her palms.

As always‚ B also served major African butter with over four outfit changes that showed off every curve.

Within minutes Queen B became a major talking point on social media as fans drooled over the sauce she dished up.

Here are 3 of B's best looks of the night:

This red figure-hugging gown showed off major cleavage and oozed sophistication.