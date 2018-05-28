A child’s right to play

Today is World Play Day, celebrated on May 28 each year in more than 40 countries around the world.

Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child recognises “the right of the child to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child and to participate freely in cultural life and the arts”.

Yet with today’s life pressures, play is one of the most neglected privileges of a child, and for this reason, there is a special day dedicated to play around the world.

In South Africa, World Play Day has been observed at various Toy Libraries, ECD Centres, NGOs and government departments for the past five years.

Each year has seen a new theme and a new focal point, although the aim is always the same – for children to let go of the stresses of daily life and play.

The theme of the inaugural World Play Day in 2014 was “we create time to play”.