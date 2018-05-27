Zakouma is game for conservation

Their arrival makes Zakouma the closest “Big Five” destination to Europe, the rhinos joining lion, leopard, elephant and buffalo as residents of the park.

All the rhinos have been de-horned and electronically tagged to deter poachers. If they survive and thrive, another 14 will follow at a later date.

Established by the Chad government in 1963, Zakouma used to be where French colonials came for trophy hunting, rivalling even Kenya for its bounty.

Then civil and military unrest rocked the country. Chad doesn’t have the easiest of neighbours: Libya, Niger, Cameroon, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Sudan; and at different times there has been fighting on almost every side.

Even today, some countries advise against all but essential travel to many parts of Chad. However, it is possible to visit as a tourist using one of the specialist guides who operate in Zakouma.

From the 80s onwards, Chad’s instability brought in poachers. Zakouma’s elephant population declined sharply and rhinos disappeared entirely.

Then, in 2010, the government turned to African Parks, a private, non-profit organisation based in Johannesburg with a reputation for rigorous park management and military-style training for its rangers.

They were already taking care of some of the most neglected parks on the continent, such as Majete in Malawi and Garamba in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and with some success. It was now the turn of Zakouma.

I flew via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to N’Djamena, Chad’s sleepy low-rise capital on the banks of the Chari river, so full of hippos they can be spotted on the approach. We spent 24 hours here, getting to know the other safari guests (eight of us in total) who had come from London, Miami, Hong Kong and Seattle.

Early the next morning we headed back to the airport to board the domestic flight, run by Mission Aviation Fellowship.

At Zakouma we were met by staff, including aptly named driver Bonaventure, and so our adventure began.

The landscape of Zakouma is a mix of scrubby bush, gallery forest, grassland and marshes. On our first 4x4 outing, an Abyssinian roller darted between the branches of an acacia tree, there was a flash of a green bee-eater, and we spotted pronking Lelwel hartebeest, shaggy waterbuck and a herd of Roan antelope with their warrior markings and sabre-like horns.

Eagles and harriers circled above. Baboons squabbled over the blossoms of a sausage tree.

A pair of bull elephants moved out of a copse. I dismissed any preconceptions the park might be depleted or the animal behaviour skittish.