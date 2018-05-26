Turn to Middle East for inspiration for warming autumn dishes

I love cold weather, not just for the autumn fashion when the boats boots and coats start to come out, but more especially for the food.

Autumn-winter food has a rich tapestry of textures and flavours that are warm and inviting. You can be walking down the street in your neighbourhood and be caught by the rich aromas emanating from your neighbours’ homes, that make you want to barge in and demand an invite to the meal.

My go-to favourites for autumn are Middle Eastern dishes. The flavour, colour and aroma of their food makes my home inviting, so for this month I tapped into this rich heritage for inspiration with the recipes.

Barley tabbouleh with hummus

Tabbouleh has its origins in the Eastern Mediterranean regions and is generally prepared with bulgar wheat. I have used barley,which is more easily available and more affordable. The hummus is a beautiful compliment to this dish.

You can skip making the hummus and use store bought if you prefer.