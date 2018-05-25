Swana and co had the house raving

My favourite dames en here, your gossip gal is back with another dose of what you love the most: an update on who got up to what in the past week. We all know that a lot can happen in a week and Skinnerbek is here with her fair share.

Last Saturday night, I went to the Boardwalk hoping to see why almost everyone is so crazy about one of my least favourite comedians, Skhumba Hlophe. And, as expected, the man filled the house and had fans cracking and yours truly watching.

Before you label me a shameless hater . . . well, I have no explanation because I simply don’t like the dude, so you can go ahead and call me whatever. I do, however, respect that the large number of people who can never shut up about him are not pretending.

So I won’t say he’s not funny, he just doesn’t tickle MY funny bone.

Anywho, don’t you just love Umhlobo Wenene news reader Bukiwe Zide’s short hair? Ever since she chopped off the dreadlocks, she looks like a brand new person and, judging by the scores of peeps who kept showering her with compliments, I’m not the only one who thought so.

Speaking of change, Skinners found out that she also upgraded her wheels from a Hyundai i10 to a BMW 1series. Shoo! Slay us, sis, slay on.

I also spotted Umhlobo Wenene’s BEE co-host Pastor the DJ giving Skhumba a run for his money when he had everyone around him in stitches as always. Come now Pastor, don’t you know it’s rude to be funny at someone else’s comedy show? Stop it, I like it!

Remember last week I mentioned vocalist Ntlantla Swana would have a show at the Opera House? That’s where your gossip girl was on Wednesday night and, oh, what a night it was!

It was the Legato band member’s first solo show and there were no disappointments . . . well, except that it started late, something I’m almost getting used to in PE.

Even though no one bothered to explain what the delay was, seeing how flawless Ntlantla and her band looked, I assumed it was all that styling and makeup that took so long.

I could rave endlessly about the show but let me just say I would definitely bet half my salary on Ntlantla’s talent. The girl had the likes of Zimsto Eroofini, Xabiso Zweni, Yolanda Zantsi and many others tapping their feet, to say the least.

Skinners heard that Xabiso was set to catch a flight with Nobesuthu Rayi to Germany yesterday as they’ll be touring the European country with Changes, a production they both star in. I hope he didn’t miss his flight after the epic night!

Ciao til next week!