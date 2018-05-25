Priory Fair set to be as popular as ever this weekend

The Priory Fair, one of Port Elizabeth’s longest-running school fetes and an annual highlight on the city calendar for a fun-filled family day out, has added some new attractions alongside its time-tested favourites for this year’s event today and tomorrow.

Tonight’s lineup offers a family movie night under the stars for the first time, with the screening of a double feature of Moana and Sing, while an evening of music and fun with “Let’s Go Country” featuring local artists performing classics from way back to modern-day awaits in the beer tent, offering prizes for best-dressed and lucky draws.

Tomorrow’s programme will see another new addition in the form of a potjiekos competition from early morning until judging at 12.30pm.

The judges will also be looking out for the best-dressed team, the most attractive table and the most spirited team. Tickets for potjiekos meals will be available at 1pm.

The Priory dog show offers a host of prizes from best walker and best dressed, to best pedigree, best crossbreed, and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

Entries are R40 per dog, with registration from 8am and the competition starting at 9am. A portion of the proceeds will go to Animal Welfare.

There will also be much to fill hungry tummies at the cake stall, Indian and Chinese food stalls, breakfast for the early risers, burgers, pancakes, ice-cream, a tea garden, and the popular braai stand alongside the other stalwart of the fair, the beer tent, with music and sport on the big screens.

Kids’ activities include a funfair, pony rides, a giant inflatable park, pedal go-karts, a soft play area and face-painting.

The music and entertainment programme includes Priory’s jazz and marimba bands, the Booysen’s Park Violins and the Lake Farm Band, and local artists such as Alasdair Gillies, Graham Beyer, Jen Schneeberger, Ken and Doron, Cliffy Stuurman, UDAKA, Claire Venn, Lee, Mikayla Kaschula and finishing up with Erroll and the Kini Bay Band at 3.30pm.

Entertainment in the arena area will include demonstrations of karate, fencing, dancing, rhythmic gymnastics, and unarmed combat; and there’s a vehicle exhibition for those in the market for new wheels.

For treasure-hunters there are second-hand books, a white elephant stall, as well as clothing, jewellery, pet products and arts and crafts.

Several community and charity organisations will also have stalls.

Aside from tonight’s programme, the Priory Fair officially starts at 9am tomorow. Entry is free and parking is available on the school grounds and surrounding area. A Park ’n Ride shuttle at R10 return will be available from the Fountain Vineyard Church in nearby Newcombe Avenue.

Tickets at R50 for tonight’s outdoor cinema can be bought at the gate or beforehand from the school. Refreshments will be on sale; bring blankets, camp chairs and picnic baskets. Starting time is 5.30 for 6pm.

Tonight’s Let’s Go Country starts at 7pm. Tickets are R90 from Cindy on 083-986-5065 or Janet, 083-406-3067.

Inquiries: (041) 396-2800.