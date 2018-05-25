Irish dance flavour to Last Night of the Proms

The Last Night of the Proms held at the Feather Market Centre on May 19 and 20 had an Irish flavour.

This annual concert featured a mass choir and the full Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Cock, with proceeds going to St Francis Hospice.

All funds raised will go towards providing palliative care to hospice patients suffering from motor neuron disease, cancer and HIV/aids.

Members of the McWilliams Academy of Dance (Mad) performed three dances at each show.

“It was an honour and a privilege for our dancers to perform at one of the most stunning venues in South Africa, in front of some 2000 spectators, backed by a full orchestra!" said Mad public relations officer Vanessa Forbes.

"In the words of Dave Callaghan, 'a true hero takes the time to make a difference'” and we hope that we have helped to make a small difference in the lives of all hospice patients."