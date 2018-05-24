Painting exhibition at Art on Target

A solo exhibition of landscape paintings by Kimberley based artist Ann Pretorius opens at Art on Target in Essexvale this evening at 6pm.

The East London born artist studied fine art at the former CATE in Port Elizabeth – now part of NMU.

As the director of the William Humphreys National Gallery in Kimberley, Pretorius has often included the work of Eastern Cape artists into that collection.

However, she is coming to Port Elizabeth as an artist to show her own work in this solo exhibition for the first time.

Pretorius has a long career in teaching and creating art, in genres ranging from pottery, spinning and weaving to painting.

Writer David Robbins will speak at the opening.

As chairman of the council of the Kimberley gallery, he has seen the work of Pretorius first hand and is well-placed to introduce her work to Bay viewers.

Robbins has published more than 20 books, including travel, history, biography, fiction and socio-political analysis with the latest title Walking to Australia.

For further information on the exhibition from Art on Target, e-mail info@artwork.co.za or call 083-728-5295.