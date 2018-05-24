Mentalist brings his ‘Hocus Pocus’

Port Elizabeth’s award-winning mentalist and magician Brendon Peel will perform his show Hocus Pocus on Saturday at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Port Elizabeth Marine.

Peel has performed across South Africa and internationally and is looking forward to entertaining audiences in the Friendly City with his unique blend of magic and mentalism.

“My previous show, Mysteries of the Mind, ended up being a sold-out run in the Savoy Theatre in my hometown, so that is something I consider to be a career highlight,” Peel said.

Presented by Magic Africa Productions and Big Mouth Entertainment, Hocus Pocus is a show filled with hard-hitting mentalism and mind-reading routines as well as more traditional magic tricks.

Peel guides the audience through a variety of illusions and feats all blended together with a fun-loving and humorous approach.

Born to be an entertainer, and with a strong theatrical background, Peel says you can call him a magician, a mentalist or an illusionist.

“I am what is known as a mentalist, which is basically a magician who focuses on performing magic of the mind,” he said.

“Designing shows that incorporate effects or illusions that have never been seen before really excites me. In magic it is beautiful when you can suspend someone’s reality even if it is for just a fleeting moment.”

Peel is also on the line-up for the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown next month, performing Mysteries of the Mind as well as a new show with escape artist and fellow magician Li Lau.

Hocus Pocus is at 8pm and tickets are on sale at Computicket.

For more information, contact Ranique Roberts, 074-754-1596 or ranique@bigmouthentertainment.co.za