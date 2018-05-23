What to look for in a gym

You’ve decided to get back in shape and join a health club, or perhaps your current one is not doing it for you anymore and it’s time for a change.

“Whatever the case, choosing a new gym is much like deciding on a new car or property.

“There’s many variables that come into play, and what works for one person doesn’t necessarily work for the next,” online business My Health and Fitness owner Pierre Louw says.

Find out when the gym is at its busiest

The morning people among us like to do their workout session during the early hours, so gyms tend to be fuller at the crack of dawn than one would expect.

Similarly, the gym usually fills up after 5pm when everyone goes to take out the frustration of a day at the office on the squat racks and treadmills.

The working day – roughly from 9am to 5pm – is when gyms tend to be least busy.

However, this is only a rule of thumb.

“Depending on the location of the gym and the clientele, each one of them has a unique daily routine in terms of traffic,” Louw says.

“There’s a big difference between a gym that is, say, mostly occupied by fitness models and athletes who attend during all hours of the day, gyms on campuses where students come to exercise between classes, or gyms in city and town centres where busy professionals crowd in after a busy day.”

Speak to the gym’s trainers and staff to determine when the gym is at capacity so you don’t have to wait in line to use exercise equipment.