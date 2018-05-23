Portrait of a modern monarchy

The Duke and Duchess bring a relaxed touch to royal wedding photographs amid Windsor Castle splendour.

They capture the moment Meghan Markle entered “the firm” on the arm of her prince.

As the world has come to expect from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though, they brought their own unique style to their official wedding photographs.

In the splendour of Windsor Castle’s Green Room, the Queen and her descendants, as well as the bride’s other flower girls and pageboys, gathered an hour after the service on Saturday for a series of images that captured both the importance of the occasion and the joy of a smitten couple.

With the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, on one side, and a beaming Prince George, four, on the other, playful bridesmaids and pageboys scatter cross-legged on the floor.

The new Duchess, radiant at the very centre of the photograph, is flanked by the two pillars in her life: her husband and her mother, Doria Ragland – the only member of her family who attended the wedding, and who was praised for her dignity and grace on an emotional day.

The photograph is a striking contrast to even the most recent royal wedding, abandoning the formal lined up pose chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their 2011 photographs.

Instead, the newly-weds opt for an artfully arranged bridal party comprising 10 children, ushered into position around the Queen, which could have come straight from the pages of Vogue.