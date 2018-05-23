Choc-chip seed crunchie ticks all the boxes

Choc-chip cookies are not always that healthy – and low-sugar seed biscuits are not always that delicious.

Try this “everything but the kitchen sink” recipe for a choc-chip seed crunchie that ticks all the boxes for taste and goodness.

The ingredients are very forgiving so you can either increase or decrease the amount of seeds, choc-chips and fruit as you see fit. The basic crunchie recipe - also known as Anzac biscuits – always does include the coconut and oats, however.

If you are on a budget, syrup may be substituted for the honey, and Stork margarine for the butter, but the taste will be slightly different.