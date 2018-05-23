RECIPE
Choc-chip seed crunchie ticks all the boxes
Choc-chip cookies are not always that healthy – and low-sugar seed biscuits are not always that delicious.
Try this “everything but the kitchen sink” recipe for a choc-chip seed crunchie that ticks all the boxes for taste and goodness.
The ingredients are very forgiving so you can either increase or decrease the amount of seeds, choc-chips and fruit as you see fit. The basic crunchie recipe - also known as Anzac biscuits – always does include the coconut and oats, however.
If you are on a budget, syrup may be substituted for the honey, and Stork margarine for the butter, but the taste will be slightly different.
Choc-chip seed crunchies
Ingredients
1 cup cake flour
1 cup oats
1 cup coconut
1/4 cup (60ml) each of:
brown sugar
sunflower seeds
poppy seeds
dried cranberries
raisins
sesame seeds
1/2 cup dark choc chips
1 teaspoon bicarb of soda
2 tablespoons water
125g butter
60ml honey
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease two baking sheets, or line with baking paper.
In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients together.
Boil water and dissolve the bicarbonate of soda in 1-2 tablespoons hot water. It will fizz up, so use a cup or container large enough so that it will not run over.
In a separate bowl or pan melt the butter and honey. Add the bicarb and water mixture, then add this liquid to the dry ingredients.
Mould into round cookie shapes and place on baking trays. Aim for around 20 cookies per tray, leaving a little space between for spreading during cooking.
Bake for 15-20 minutes or until dark gold in colour.
Remove from oven and slide on to wire rack to cool and crisp up.
When cool, pack in airtight container.