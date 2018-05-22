The maestros behind Meghan’s ‘messy bun’

And here’s the thing: since the Messy Bun debuted in January, when Harry and Meghan visited a Brixton radio station (the acme of royal style dilemmas: how to look dignified but down with the people), it has become the most searched-for hair term on Pinterest. So the fact she incorporated it into the wedding day may be some kind of statement of intent.

When I catch up with Northwood, he is far too discreet to tell me whether he has been behind Meghan’s previous Messy Buns – but I’d be amazed if he wasn’t. They bear all his hallmarks: centre parting, a few strategically dislodged strands to frame the cheekbones, faintly tongued, they look as though the breeze was responsible; a light gauze of Sam McKnight hairspray, and backcombing only nerds would notice – not to create a helmet but to give the head a flattering upward tilt and make the neck look longer.

It seems simple but is steeped in skill, featuring a repertoire of increasingly twisty chignons, from the “did-she-do-it-herself?” to “pulling-out-the-stops”.

Meghan’s choice of Northwood, an engaging, dimple-cheeked Londoner (he was brought up in Bedfordshire but lives in Queen’s Park, west London), for her party hair is telling.

Her new sister-in-law was a regular, even in her 20s, at Richard Ward, an upholder of big, bouncy, Mayfair blow-dries.

The Duchess of Cambridge subsequently engaged Amanda Cook Tucker to tame her mane into the kind of sculpted, never-a-hair-out-of-place structures beloved by many of Europe’s female crowned heads (favourite tool: the hairnet).

It is don’t-rock-the boat, Queen-in-waiting hair.

In marked contrast, Northwood, with a buzzy, quasi industrial looking salon in Fitzrovia, is a darling of the fashion set, only fluent in the language of editorial hair (the kind seen on catwalks and in magazines).

Northwood also understands the semiotics of a hair-do, and how much it can communicate, particularly when the client in question is constrained in what she can say publicly.