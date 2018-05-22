Swing along to lunch-hour jazz

Tomorrow's line-up for the Nelson Mandela University Jazz Lunch Hour Concert features two ensembles.

The concert is at 1pm in the South Campus Auditorium and entrance is free.

Both ensembles will feature a diverse group of jazz students from first to final year.

Several of the musicians – Temba Ncetani, Hezron Armoed and Elviro Vrolik – are already performing professionally.

Jazz Studies lecturers and ensemble leaders John Edwards, on piano, and Curtis Kettledas, on alto saxophone, will also perform a couple of numbers with the bands.

The bands will present repertoire that is representative of a variety of jazz styles including Afro-jazz, salsa, swing and jazz-rock. The concert will feature well-known works by Feya Faku, Winston Mankunku, Abdullah Ibrahim, Moses Molelekwa, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck and Herbie Hancock.

More information from Nicky Bosman, (041) 504-4235.