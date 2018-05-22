South African Music Awards
Record of the year is a two-horse race
Kwesta and AKA are the front-runners for the final stretch
The horses have bolted for the final stretch of the Sama 24 Record of the Year Award.
After weeks of campaigning and a hard-fought public vote for the top 20 semi-finalists, the fans have spoken and the top 10 finalists are here.
AKA has kept up the momentum with two berths in the final line up, thanks to his hit songs The World Is Yours and Don’t Forget To Pray, with Anatii
Tied with him in the top spot is Kwesta with anthems Spirit and Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe, featuring Thabsie.
Lady Zamar flies the dance flag with My Baby, as well as DJ Kent with Love You Still and Heavy K with Inde.
Also in the running are the likes of Distruction Boyz with Omunye, I Do by LaSauce, featuring Amanda, and Suited by Shekhinah.
The list was announced on SABC1 music show Live Amp.
RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi enthused: “It has been a tight race and we congratulate those who emerged victorious. The stage is set for the ultimate Record of the Year winner. Best wishes to all.”
MEC for the North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs (Cata) Ontlametse Mochware congratulated the finalists: “As we do the countdown to Sama 24 things get heated up. Now from boys to men, the nominations of the top 10 bring us closer and closer to June 2 2018. Your nomination is indicative of your hard work and I want to wish you the best of luck.”
Fans are encouraged to keep on voting to ensure their favourite song wins on the big night. Voting by USSD line is open until next month.
The Sama 24 awards ceremony is on June 2 this year and will be broadcast live from Sun City, in North West province, on SABC1 at 8pm.