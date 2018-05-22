Record of the year is a two-horse race

The horses have bolted for the final stretch of the Sama 24 Record of the Year Award.

After weeks of campaigning and a hard-fought public vote for the top 20 semi-finalists, the fans have spoken and the top 10 finalists are here.

AKA has kept up the momentum with two berths in the final line up, thanks to his hit songs The World Is Yours and Don’t Forget To Pray, with Anatii