Keith Dietrich exhibition opens today

Keith Dietrich’s solo exhibition Fragile Histories opens at the Nelson Mandela University Bird Street Art Gallery this evening.

The Visual Arts Department in the School of Music, Art and Design, in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Museum, is inviting the public to attend the opening at 5.30pm for 6pm.

The exhibition forms part of the art museum’s Art/Law series organised to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela and brings together the disciplines of art and law.

The exhibition will be jointly opened by NMU’s executive dean of the faculty of law Prof Avinash Govindjee. NMU visual art department head Prof Vulindlela Nyoni will also address the audience.

Dietrich, who studied graphic design originally, will be at the opening of his four photo montage triptychs, bookwork and a quadriptych.

The artist will also conduct a public walkabout of the exhibition on Saturday at 10am. All are welcome.

Gallery hours are 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays and the exhibition closes on June 8.

Enquiries: Jonathan van der Walt, (041) 504-3293 or e-mail: