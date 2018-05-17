‘Edge of Her Earth’ starts run

A new piece of physical theatre, The Edge of Her Earth, opened at Collegiate Girls’ High School last night and will continue tonight and tomorrow.

The collaborative physical theatre work features pupils under the movement direction of Jacques Batista, who conceived the idea after his appointment as the school’s dramatic arts educator. He devised The Edge of Her Earth using spoken text, choreography and music in a hybrid style of theatre-making with dancers, actors, singers and musicians – and the school’s pupils involved in the collaborative creative process.

Composer Francois Le Roux, for example, created the music score with additional composition by Grade 12 pupil Naomi Boswell.

Costumes have been designed and made by the school’s technology department under guidance of Roelien Taylor.

Dancer Levern Botha’s choreography layers the narrative in a Post-Modern structure which is challenging and intellectually stimulating, while visual art has been generated by Grade 12 pupil Isabella Tschirschwitz to propel the story further through multi-media.

Text under supervision of Jessamy Kromhout, multimedia and puppetry with live on stage music by music director Nikki Fyvie have been used to bring the narrative to life.

The Edge of Her Earth is in the high school gym hall at 7pm for 7.30pm. It also includes a pre-show of musical numbers leading into the play. Tickets are available from the school’s bursar (041) 373-2864 at R65 each.