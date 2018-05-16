Walking down the British royal wedding memory aisle

Hundreds of thousands of people thronged London’s streets to cheer future Queen Elizabeth II, then a 21-year-old princess, as she married Prince Philip, aged 26, more than 70 years ago on November 20 1947.

In post-war Britain, it was “a fla sh of colour on the difficult road we’re taking”, said former prime minister Winston Churchill, then leader of the opposition Conservative Party.

It was the first British royal wedding to be filmed and broadcast live on BBC radio, with 200 million people tuning in, according to the palace.

There were 2000 guests, among them six kings and seven queens. But memories of World War II were fresh and so several of Philip’s German relatives, including three surviving sisters who were married to German aristocrats, were not invited.

War-time rationing was still in place, even for the royal family, and the government allocated Elizabeth an extra 200 clothing coupons for her satin dress, newspapers reported.

The couple received more than 2500 wedding gifts and women sent dozens of pairs of nylon or silk stockings, then hard to come by, to the young princess.

The couple were second cousins once removed. Shedding his titles as a prince of Greece and Denmark, he was made a British subject at their engagement, receiving the title Duke of Edinburgh shortly before the wedding.

Elizabeth became queen just four years later, her father King George VI dying in February 1952.

She and Philip went on to have four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Charles and Diana