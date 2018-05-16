RECIPE
Lemon zest pasta with herb crumbs
Try this speedy spaghetti for a weekday supper
Pasta is one of those weekday suppers that many a family finds quick and easy to prepare.
Try this pasta dish from Pick ’n’ Pay, which has a fresh zesty flavour thanks to the lemon zest – it is quick and easy to make for a Wednesday night supper.
Lemon zest spaghetti with herb crumbs
Ingredients
1 packet spaghetti
zest of four lemons
100g grated parmesan cheese
1/3 cup chopped parsley
salt
freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
1 knob of butter
Method
Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta until just tender.
Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water.
Toss the pasta with the reserved water, lemon zest, cheese and parsley and mix through.
Season.
Fry the breadcrumbs and chilli flakes together in a small frying pan with the butter until crisp.
Serve the pasta topped with the breadcrumbs.
Serves 4.