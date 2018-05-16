Leisure

RECIPE

Lemon zest pasta with herb crumbs

Try this speedy spaghetti for a weekday supper

16 May 2018

Pasta is one of those weekday suppers that many a family finds quick and easy to prepare.

Try this pasta dish from Pick ’n’ Pay, which has a fresh zesty flavour thanks to the lemon zest – it is quick and easy to make for a Wednesday night supper.

Try this recipe for lemon zest spaghetti with a herb crumb topping
Try this recipe for lemon zest spaghetti with a herb crumb topping

Lemon zest spaghetti with herb crumbs

Ingredients

1 packet spaghetti
zest of four lemons
100g grated parmesan cheese
1/3 cup chopped parsley
salt
freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
1 knob of butter

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta until just tender.

Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water.

Toss the pasta with the reserved water, lemon zest, cheese and parsley and mix through.

Season.

Fry the breadcrumbs and chilli flakes together in a small frying pan with the butter until crisp.

Serve the pasta topped with the breadcrumbs.

Serves 4.

 

 

Latest Videos

Squabble over a special on tiles led to a physical fight
EXCLUSIVE: Karabo Mokoena's last moments with her killer

Most Read

X