Lemon zest pasta with herb crumbs

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta until just tender.

Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water.

Toss the pasta with the reserved water, lemon zest, cheese and parsley and mix through.

Season.

Fry the breadcrumbs and chilli flakes together in a small frying pan with the butter until crisp.

Serve the pasta topped with the breadcrumbs.

Serves 4.