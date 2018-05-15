WATCH | Clement Maosa pops the question
It was a double celebration for hunky actor Clement Maosa‚ who got down on one knee during his 30th birthday dinner on Saturday night.
Clement‚ who turned a year older last week‚ celebrated the milestone surrounded by close friends.
And‚ much to everyone's surprise‚ the Skeem Saam star got down on one knee and asked his lady to be his wife.
Not much is known about Clement's romance because the actor is fiercely protective of his private life.
However‚ just one look at Clement's Instagram account shows how besotted he is with his wife-to-be.
Aww‚ fam! Don't you love a good love story!