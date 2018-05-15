Mshoza opened a case of assault against Thuthukani at the Phuthaditjhaba police station in QwaQwa‚ Free State last week.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mmako Mophiring confirmed that Mshoza had opened a case of assault‚ intimidation and pointing a firearm at the station last week and said investigations were ongoing.

"I am waiting for a report from the investigating officer to get more of the details and the status of the case but as far as I know‚ Thuthukani has not handed himself over to police yet and we are still investigating‚" he said.

Numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Thuthukani proved unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. However‚ speaking to Sowetan‚ Thuthukani denied the assault allegations‚ claiming he never laid a hand on a woman.

Meanwhile‚ during an interview with Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Monday Mshoza said she planned to leave her marriage months ago and that she was scared.

"I saw this coming. I was planning to escape. He was quicker than me. I am very scared‚ I even told my sisters two weeks ago that I couldn't leave him because I was very scared.

TshisaLIVE has been told that Mshoza is now seeking medical attention and has postponed her national tour in order to recover and pursue legal action against Thuthukani.

"She wants to return to stage but has had to put her national tour on hold to sort all of this out. Once she has done that‚ she will return."