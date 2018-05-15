Laugh out loud with Skhumba at the Boardwalk

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe brings his new live show #JustForKontrol to the Boardwalk this Saturday.

Fresh from winning two Savannah Comics Choice Awards in the shape of the 2017 Comic Of The Year and Flying Solo, and after selling out around the country with his second

#1stOfAll show, he is now ready to take on Nelson Mandela Bay.

Skhumba Hlophe Live ... #JustForKontrol is Hlophe’s third one-man show in as many years.

It has already been Hlophe’s most successful show in Cape Town, Durban, Rustenburg and also at Carnival City in December.

Hlophe finds his inspiration for his material everywhere.

“If I’m still alive, I will never run out of things to talk about,” he says.

Hlophe has a growing career following performances at various venues in Gauteng that include Blacks Only, Soweto Comedy Festival, Tshwane Comedy Festival, and the 99% Xhosa Comedy show including his very own Skhumba &

Friends, where he brings his funny friends on stage for a wild night of comedy.

Hlophe also hosts Kaya FM’s Breakfast Show with Ndumiso Ngcobo, every Friday morning – a pairing of two witty men on the airwaves.

Skhumba Hlophe Live . . . #JustForKontrol starts at 8pm.

Tickets are R150, available at Computicket and all Shoprite Checkers outlets.