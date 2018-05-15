Duo to bring new, ‘acclaimed’ sound

Digby and the Lullaby are back at the Music Kitchen this week with an energetic new presentation of their blend of indie-folk.

After a successful run in Cape Town, Eastern Cape locals Darren and Roochi Peens say they are super excited to bring their new show to Port Elizabeth on Friday at 8pm.

“There’s a brand new dynamic to the show, but we won’t give too much away, let’s just say you’ll be tapping your feet,” says Roochi.

The musical duo say since they added a new dimension to their sound, it’s been received “with critical acclaim”.

“We use acoustic guitar, electric guitar, keyboard and some percussion, and it's been described as dream pop,” Darren says.

“We’ve never been this excited to be on stage, our new songs are a true reflection of where we’re at in life, happy to be alive and honoured to play music, which is a dream come true for us.”

If you’re a Digby and the Lullaby fan, you’ll enjoy their old classics and judging by Cape Town audiences, their new stuff as well.

If you miss the May 18 show, Digby and the Lullaby will be performing again on June 14.

Tickets are R120 and are available from the Music Kitchen on 066-200-2765 or 072-994-5096.