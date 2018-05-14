Learn how to spin the system

Spin: The Art of Managing The Media by Nick Clelland and Ryan Coetzee, published by Penguin, R160

What a fascinating little paperback this is, giving tips to “spin” your point of view to members of the media.

As a journalist it was an eye opener to read the words of those on the other side of the trenches – and believe me, ploughing through media releases from PRs who do not know how we work, can be a gruelling slog for a journalist!

And, have you ever wondered how political parties, for example the DA or ANC, get so much publicity? Part of the answer lies in their professional communications teams: they know radio and print deadlines and how the system works, and they use this to their benefit.

I promise you – as someone “embedded” at The Herald – it is not a case of deliberate bias but rather that they know to “spin” the system.