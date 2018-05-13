Bouquet of rosés to toast mothers

So, let’s embrace the stereotype and dive right into a bouquet of rosés to celebrate the diversity of our moms on Mother’s Day tomorrow.

Bubbly specialists Krone can always be relied on for a méthode cap classique to rise to the occasion.

Their prettily packaged pink options (widely available at around R145) include the Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut, an elegant floral bubbly with juicy berry flavours, fine creamy mousse and smooth dry finish.

The Night Nectar Demi-Sec Rosé is delicately semi-sweet, with spun sugar on the nose, velvety texture and strawberries-and-cream notes.

The cheekily named Fat Bastards from Robertson have added a rather delicious pinot noir rosé to their line-up of “full-bodied wines to be enjoyed with bellyfuls of laughs and good-natured cheer” (seems like the right atmosphere for a celebratory Mother’s Day lunch!)

From pinot noir grapes pressed just long enough to give the wine its delicate salmon pink colour, it has hints of typical pinot noir strawberries and floral notes, all fresh, flavourful and zippy, with a dry finish. About R85 and quite delicious.

If mom’s more of a red wine fan, Fat Bastard has also recently launched their Golden Reserve, a silky, juicy cabernet sauvignon-merlot blend (about R120), with sweet blackcurrant notes and full-bodied richness.

Smooth, appealing and drinkable, it would be a win with a meaty main course.