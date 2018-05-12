Spoil mum with special meal

The Mother’s Day weekend has arrived and we asked Bay chef Matthew Forbes, of The Sentry restaurant at Port Elizabeth’s Hopewell Conservation Estate, to put together a do-able menu for mum that will make her feel extra-special and spoilt.

Chef Matthew, or Matty as he is known, grew up in George but his fondest food memory is helping his great-grandmother prepare big family feasts in Port Elizabeth from the age of just four.

“She was an amazing cook and I got my love of cooking from her,” shares the self-taught young chef whose career highlights include cooking for Kelly Slater and other international surfers at their house during the Billabong Pro in Jeffreys Bay in 2014.

Matty, who looks up to Britain’s Gordon Ramsay and, closer to home in Port Elizabeth, Morne Posthumus, has just designed a new menu for The Sentry which will come into effect in the next few weeks.

He favours simple dishes with fresh, unique flavours that the whole family can enjoy.

“A special addition is the Nguni beef from our cows that roam freely on Hopewell.”

The Sentry is set in the lush greenery and unspoilt natural beauty of Hopewell Conservation Estate at the top of old Cape Road, just past Wedgewood Golf Estate.

This contemporary eatery with wraparound views is managed by Mantis and known for fresh artisanal dishes incorporating seasonal ingredients.

You could even do a spot of game-watching while you eat: Eland, kudu, red hartebeest, Cape mountain zebra and springbok roam freely.

The Sentry opens early to accommodate trail-runners and mountain bikers, with trails of varying lengths and intensities available.

Bookings are not usually required for the restaurant during the week, but are essential for the popular three-course Sunday lunches, served from noon to 3pm at R150 per person.

If you don’t fancy wreaking havoc in mum’s kitchen tomorrow, Matty is doing a three-course Mother’s Day lunch including the dishes featured here – and a free glass of bubbly is included for all the moms – at R225 per adult and R135 for children under 12.

Restaurant hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 7am to 4pm. Call (041)450-0381 or e-mail: restaurant@hopewellconservation.co.za

