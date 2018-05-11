Imibala sets stage for artists

The Imibala Arts Festival briefing session started on a high note this week when several Bay artists gathered at the Athenaeum to be part of the multi-disciplinary arts movement.

The session included singers, bloggers, dancers and a musical performance from popular local act Udaka.

Imibala chief executive Tarynne Swarts said she had called for the briefing session to give local artists a platform to network and to devise strategies on how to make the upcoming Imibala Arts Festival a success.

Swarts said the concept of Imibala was based on supporting local acts in any discipline of arts.

“Imibala is a movement by artists for artists to come together and speak together in a bigger collective voice.

“Last year, we had the festival at Rooftop Garden Bar and the support we received was overwhelming.

“Following the event people were inquisitive as to when the next festival would be,” she said.

“We had to set up a follow-up event for emerging artists aged between 10 and 21 with the theme “unearthing local talent.”

The Imibala Festival is an independent initiative and has to source its own funding.

“To raise funds for this year’s festival we decided to film a music video using local talent . . . we called on dancers and the feedback we got was overwhelming . . . which motivated this year’s dance theme.”

Swarts said the closing date to join the collective had been extended to July.

The Imibala Arts Festival will take place on November 24. The venue will be confirmed at a later stage.

For more information contact Imibala Events Assistant Siphesihle Tsendze on 076-967-7363.