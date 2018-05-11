Broughton is Bay’s new luxe estate

Roy Puffett and his wife Anne first fell in love with the large property that is now Broughton Country Estate on the lush hilltop overlooking Colleen Glen 45 years ago.

The highly successful yet unassuming Port Elizabeth businessman, founder of locomotive and railway operator Sheltam, never forgot the patch of land which, to this day, boasts the most unexpectedly arresting and panoramic views.

“Stu Davidson, the pilot, lives down the road and has flown over the area countless times,” Roy shared during our Weekend Post media visit last weekend. “He was up here the other day and remarked, ‘Roy, I never knew these views existed’.”

Visitors to Broughton, which has been operating quietly since last winter, have responded in much the same way.

We certainly did: in our vast suite upstairs in the manor house, the building that forms the five-star nucleus of the 19-hectare estate, stacking windows seamlessly slid open to reveal a completely uninterrupted view to the north-west.