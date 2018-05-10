Savour acclaimed show while dining at Remo’s

Singers and musicians Cedric Vandenschrik and Amanda Tiffin will present their show Songs Lost In Translation tomorrow and on Saturday night at Remo’s PE.

Vandenschrik and Tiffin have been collaborating musically for the last 15 years, and have worked on projects ranging from original concepts to tribute shows, meandering across international musical landscapes.

In this show – not new, but presented for the first time in PE – Vandenschrik highlighst the plight of some of the lyrics in the translations of super hits, hence the title.

As he has found, songs which have been sung in many languages all over the world often lose the true essence of their

Songs Lost In Translation features compositions made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf, Luciano Pavarotti, Lucio Dalla, Sting and more.

With a minimalist musical approach, using guitar and piano, the songs are performed with a “classical” approach, echoing the styles of the Chansonnier of past eras.

The show has received critical acclaim from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Dubai audiences.

Doors open at 6.30pm on both nights, tickets for the meal and show cost R280. Bookings can be made at gabi@remos.co.za, 060-998-0789.