More wine please David!

Who paired it best, you’ll want to know?

It was a win for both – Nieuwoudt flagged it as his best pairing at Ginger but expressed the same view at Boca, where chef Candy Watson matched it to a rich, silky and deliciously earthy mushroom soup with sous vide chicken (sous vide is the process of vacuum-sealing food and cooking it in a water bath) versus the beachfront restaurant’s pulled duck slider.

Eleven out of 10, then, to both Candy and Tim, for masterfully enhancing the ripe cherry and earthy characteristics of the wine!

Were it not for the fact guests at both dinners concurred these were the standout pairings you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s really the wine Nieuwoudt is most in love with!

That honour, however, belongs to the Ghost Corner Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc – a wine every bit as evocative as its name and hands-down my favourite white right now.

“This is probably the best wine I’ve made in my life,” Nieuwoudt confided. “With its silky mouth-feel I have to say this wine is absolutely kick-ass.”

Candy cleverly served it with salmon and salsa verde, the interplay of rich fish and slightly acidic sauce making for an inspired pairing that fully won Nieuwoudt over.