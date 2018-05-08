Arts and wine night for Bay

A group of Nelson Mandela University students are presenting an art and wine evening at the Old Cash Store on Thursday.

Art Connect promises its guests an evening of networking over a wine tasting with various art installations such as a photographic exhibition and jazz and song performances.

“This event is an organised space for musicians, poets, and many more creatives to showcase their work to potential customers, also promoting a space that is social media-friendly,” one of the organisers of the event Toronto Malawu said.

“We will have photographers available to ensure our guests take pictures and encourage them to post about the evening and the various art installations, thus further increasing the exposure of our local artists.”

The group see the city as increasingly being able to retain its creatives, which ties in with its goals: “the heart behind our initiative and creative hub is to open the eyes of the artists to a world of possibilities that are all around them, right here in Port Elizabeth”. Malawu said the city was rich in talent. “Unknown to most, Port Elizabeth is home to internationally recognised creatives such as the likes of John Kani, who has worked on many great projects, one of which is the celebrated movie Black Panther.

“This city is also home to Laduma Ngxokolo, who took the fashion world by storm. MaXhosa is now an internationally recognised clothing brand,” Malawu said.

The evening starts at 7pm. Further information from Malawu on 074-180-0169