Shekhinah ahead of the pack

Sultry vocalist Shekhinah raked in the most nominations as Sama24 unveiled the finalists in the competitive top-five categories.

Her album Rose Gold earned her a spot in the female of the year, newcomer of the year and album of the year categories, bringing her total Sama24 tally to six. She is also up for record of the year for Suited and best produced and best pop album for Rose Gold.

Mafikizolo continue their hot streak with two nominations in duo/group of the year and album of the year for 20. Their new total number of nods stands at six with others in best afro-pop album, best engineered album and best produced album plus record of the year for Love Potion.

Rapper Shane Eagle proves to have had a great year with two nods in newcomer of the year and slbum of the year. He’s already nominated for best hip-hop album and music video of the year.

Lady Zamar announces her arrival on the scene with nods in female artist of the year and album of the year. She has two nominations in the record of the year for My Baby and Love is Blind.

Tresor’s Beautiful Madness booked him two berths in the top-five categories, in male artist of the year and album of the year.

Along with the announcement of the nominees, Sama24 also unveiled “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” as the theme of this year’s awards.

The finale of the Sama24 awards will be held at Sun City on June 2, with the top-five categories as follows:

Male Artist of the year



• Afrotraction – Relationships

• Tresor – Beautiful Madness

• Prince Kaybee – I Am Music

• EMTEE – Manando

• Nduduzo Makhathini – Ikhambi

Female artist of the year



• Siphokazi – Siphokazi

• Lady Zamar – King Zamar

• Simphiwe Dana – Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience

• Busiswa – Highly Favoured

• Shekhinah – Rose Gold

Duo/group of the year



• Prime Circle – If You Don’t You Never Will

• Team Mosha – Sofa Silahlane

• Goldfish – Late Night People

• Mi Casa – Familia

• Mafikizolo – Mafikizolo

Newcomer of the year



• Rouge – The New Era Sessions

• Shane Eagle - Yellow

• Shekhinah – Rose Gold

• Blaq Diamond – Blaq Diamond

• Thabsie – Songs about You

Album of the year

• Shane Eagle – Yellow

• Tresor – Beautiful Madness

• Mafikizolo – 20

• Lady Zamar – King Zamar

• Shekhinah – Rose Gold