It’s just never too late for Kate

This is a no-holds barred look at the exuberant life lived by the intrepid Kate Turkington, who is now in her 80s and still gallivanting around the globe as well as writing books.

Yes Really! is her 13th book and once again brims over with the joie de vivre South Africans have come to associate with the grande dame of our airwaves.

The well-travelled writer and broadcaster turns 84 this year and still is a regular guest on travel shows on the radio.

The British immigrant also blogs for several websites, writes articles for international and local magazines and newspapers and populates her Twitter stream with regular updates on a range of subjects.

Her best-known books are probably Doing it with Doris which recounts with relish the exploits of her late mother Doris, and There's More to Life Than Surface.

Although Yes Really! covers a lot of ground – literally and figuratively – the rather salacious details of her – and her husband’s – various affairs were not my favourite parts of the book because Turkington is at her best, I reckon, when writing on her travels.

Thanks to her excellent memory and long life traversing the slopes and curves of so many countries, she certainly has no shortage of material.

Turkington only retired from radio in her late 70s, and says she is still multi-orgasmic in her 80s and no doubt will still be scribbling stories and cha-cha’ing through life in her 90s.

Her Twitter profile picture is her reclining in a bubble bath with an oil lamp.

What else would you expect?