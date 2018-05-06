Much to be cheerful about for Leeuwenkuil

Leeuwenkuil's lion is sad. Try as they might with modern design technology to manipulate the ancient image carved into the doorknob of the historic manor house in the Swartland, the folks at Leeuwenkuil just can’t get the poor fellow to look anything but mournful on their wine labels.

That’s a pity, because there’s much to be cheerful about these days at Leeuwenkuil (roughly translated as lion’s den, or lair, after the now-extinct Cape lion that once roamed the farmlands and watering holes of the area) – and no doubt the current owners’ ancestors, who planted some of the first Swartland vineyards in the early 1700s, would also be smiling down at what has become of those efforts.

In one of those history-come-full- circle stories of the winelands, the current Dreyer family acquired Leeuwenkuil in 1851, but their connection with the piece of land in the Malmesbury area dated back more than a century to 1705 when Dutch settler Arij van Wijk was granted the land. His daughter Sarah married German immigrant Johannes Augustus Dreyer, forefather of current owner Willie Dreyer.

Willie inherited half the farm and over the past 30 years expanded his 45ha to more than 1000ha under vines, becoming one of the coastal region’s largest grape producers and quietly playing a key role in the “Swartland Revolution”.

Those young “revolutionaries” who revived the wheat-growing area’s wine fortunes and turned the international spotlight on the Swartland as the country’s trendiest up-and-coming wine region, were sourcing their low-yielding, old-vine, dryland bushvine grapes from Willie and family.