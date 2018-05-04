SPAR Women's Challenge route and information

Are you ready for this year's SPAR Women's Challenge? The race takes place on Saturday, 5 May. Here are some tips and road closure announcements.

SAFETY TIPS ON RACE DAY

Stay safe on the road on Saturday May 5!

That’s the word from Bernadette Nel-Naude, Atlas Security's community development manager, who has the following seven tips for partipants on race day:

1. Try and travel to and from the race in groups as there is safety in numbers. This will enable you to move to the starting point, and back to you vehicles and homes in a safe manner.

2. Park as close to the starting point as possible and in an area with lots of light and movement.

3. Make sure that your vehicle is locked and do not leave your handbag or other valuables visible in the car.

If you can, rather lock them in the boot before you leave home.

4. Try not to carry or display items of high value like cellphones, wallets, jewellery and so on when moving around during race day.

5. Make sure you know the route (see the maps on this page) and follow the safety instructions from the officials.

6. If you see something suspicious, say something by alerting officials.

7. Enjoy the race and stay safe. You are beautiful and worth it!