SPAR Women's Challenge route and information
Are you ready for this year's SPAR Women's Challenge?
Are you ready for this year's SPAR Women's Challenge? The race takes place on Saturday, 5 May. Here are some tips and road closure announcements.
SAFETY TIPS ON RACE DAY
Stay safe on the road on Saturday May 5!
That’s the word from Bernadette Nel-Naude, Atlas Security's community development manager, who has the following seven tips for partipants on race day:
1. Try and travel to and from the race in groups as there is safety in numbers. This will enable you to move to the starting point, and back to you vehicles and homes in a safe manner.
2. Park as close to the starting point as possible and in an area with lots of light and movement.
3. Make sure that your vehicle is locked and do not leave your handbag or other valuables visible in the car.
If you can, rather lock them in the boot before you leave home.
4. Try not to carry or display items of high value like cellphones, wallets, jewellery and so on when moving around during race day.
5. Make sure you know the route (see the maps on this page) and follow the safety instructions from the officials.
6. If you see something suspicious, say something by alerting officials.
7. Enjoy the race and stay safe. You are beautiful and worth it!
The SPAR Women's Race will take place on 5 May 2018 in Nelson Mandela Bay. Here's the route you;ll be running if you enter for the 10km race.
There will be road closures on Saturday May 5 at certain times. Residents and race participants should note the following:
Road closures
- Marine Drive between Sixth Avenue and Ninth Avenue, Summerstrand, from 6am to 11am;
- Marine Drive between Ninth Avenue and Admiralty Way, from 6.45am to 8.45am;
- Brighton Drive between 10th Avenue and Admiralty Way, from 7am to 7.30am;
- Admiralty Way between Marine Drive and Strandfontein Road, from 6.45am to 8.45am;
- Erasmus Drive between Seventh Avenue and Admiralty Way, from 7am to 9am;
- Seventh Avenue between Erasmus Drive and Marine Drive, from 8am to 9am.
Controlled traffic cross-over points
- Brighton Drive (crossing Admiralty Way) into Admiralty Crescent;
- Tilbury Street (crossing Admiralty Way) into Admiralty Crescent;
- Skegness Road and Brighton Drive (crossing Seventh Avenue, Summerstrand).
Caution: Runners in the road
- Admiralty Way between Marine Drive and Strandfontein Road: runners will be facing oncoming traffic between 7am and 8.45am;
- Strandfontein Road from La Roche Drive to Admiralty Way: the 10km runners will be facing oncoming traffic between 7am and 9am;
- La Roche Drive: the 10km runners will face oncoming traffic between 7am and 8.30am;
- Marine Drive from La Roche Drive to Eighth Avenue, Summerstrand: the 10km runners will face oncoming traffic between 7am and 10am.
Local residents
- All residents along the route, if you must use the above mentioned roads during this time, please travel in the direction of the run route and then leave from the route at the nearest cross-over point.
- Please respect the marshals and/or traffic officers who are employed to keep the participants safe and the residents happy.
- The NMU South Campus gates on Marine Drive will be open for traffic needing access to Marine Drive.
For more information, visit www.walmerac.co.za
ALSO READ