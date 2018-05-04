Gurus to shake it up on Belly Dance Day

To mark World Belly Dance Day next Saturday, Port Elizabeth’s Zahra Oriental Dance Studio will celebrate the day with a fundraiser in aid of the Animal Welfare Society.

The studio has been hosting annual celebrations to raise funds for various animal charities since 2010.

“We enjoy giving back to our favourite charities and love to do so with the help our students and provide a platform for them to showcase what they have learnt,” studio co-owner Jessica Perelson said.

Each year Zahra Oriental Dance Studio combines efforts with fellow dance studios to host a unique event to raise awareness and funds for a chosen animal charity.

Last year, they held a supper at Mangolds Guest House in aid of Cat Care.

At this year’s celebration, to be held at the Savoy Theatre, guest performers will include Johannesburg-based belly dancers Thelma Rose and Natalie Clark as the headline acts.

Rose returns to the Bay three years after she performed at the same event for the first time.