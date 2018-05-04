Gurus to shake it up on Belly Dance Day
To mark World Belly Dance Day next Saturday, Port Elizabeth’s Zahra Oriental Dance Studio will celebrate the day with a fundraiser in aid of the Animal Welfare Society.
The studio has been hosting annual celebrations to raise funds for various animal charities since 2010.
“We enjoy giving back to our favourite charities and love to do so with the help our students and provide a platform for them to showcase what they have learnt,” studio co-owner Jessica Perelson said.
Each year Zahra Oriental Dance Studio combines efforts with fellow dance studios to host a unique event to raise awareness and funds for a chosen animal charity.
Last year, they held a supper at Mangolds Guest House in aid of Cat Care.
At this year’s celebration, to be held at the Savoy Theatre, guest performers will include Johannesburg-based belly dancers Thelma Rose and Natalie Clark as the headline acts.
Rose returns to the Bay three years after she performed at the same event for the first time.
“I performed in PE in 2015 and it was a different experience because it was my first time and the audience was different.
“I actually do a lot of charity performances. I’ve done many around the country and I am always happy when I’m able to contribute [to charity] in some way,” she said.
Zahra Oriental Dance Studio will join forces with Cario Moon and Grahamstown-based Gigi Belly dance studio to keep guests entertained.
“We have been blessed by Rocky Mann from Party Adventures who has generously volunteered to run sound and lighting.
“We’re hoping for a full house and a raffle will be held on the day,” Perelson said. The show will start at 7pm. Tickets cost R100 on the website www.bellydancepe.co.za or via WhatsApp on 084-552-3187.