Bay’s Asanda at Jazz’Afro Sundays

Bay musical talent Asanda Bam will be performing at the Barn on Sunday as part of the fifth instalment of the Port Elizabeth Opera House’s popular Jazz’Afro Sundays programme.

This singer and songwriter from the Bay began her musical career in 2002, when she joined gospel mega-group Joyous Celebration.

Bam set off for the bright lights of Johannesburg and was soon sought after by the likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, Gloria Bosman, Swazi Dlamini as well as Grammy Award-winning Benin singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, as a backing vocalist.

In 2010, she released her debut album which garnered her a Metro FM award nomination.

Bam’s music has etches of Afro-Soul, Jazz, RnB and Blues.

She has travelled throughout Africa and taken her sultry voice to countries such as Nigeria, the DRC, Lesotho, Swaziland and Mozambique.