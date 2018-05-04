Acts all on fire – almost literally too

So on Saturday night your favourite gossip girl was all dolled up and went to listen to some truly South African sounds at the SA Award Winners Concert at the Boardwalk. When I got there, SA rapper Kwestar was already setting the stage on fire with hits such as Spirit. It was the first time I’ve seen the artist live, and all I can say is encore!

The MC of the gig was none other than Mr “WhooShem” himself, Somizi Mhlongo. If you know Somizi, then you know there’ll be lots of laughter, and he surely did not disappoint.

The choreographer and Idols SA judge had everyone in stitches with his hilarious jokes and even made a joke about how drinking beer would turn him straight, which was why he refrained from drinking it.

Afro-soul group The Soil had everyone singing along to their catchy tunes, but during their performance vocalist Buhle announced that TV host Akhumzi Jezile had died, which had a sombre effect on the crowd.

But the group continued and artist Vusi Nova closed off the show.

Skinners spotted Siya Mfundisi from the Boardwalk on crutches and Nozibele Qamngana from Ubuntu stunned in a pink frock. Also, fashion blogger Brandon Bruintjies looked suave as usual.

I’m not sure about you but this past weekend felt like it was the festive season, which is why, even on Monday, I went out to check Black Motion at the Jubilee Hotel in Uitenhage.

The event had a rocky start as there was a fire scare – but fortunately the Uitenhage fire department was quick to respond and after more than an hour the problem was sorted.

The only way to describe Black Motion’s performance was that it was on fire – excuse the pun. The duo never disappoint and had the crowd dancing along. My feet are still aching from all the jiving. The duo have a partnership with Ballantine’s whisky and that was also floating around the VIP area.

Meanwhile, one of Skinners’ minions went to check out Phila Madlingozi at Ekupholeni Lounge, only to find out he would be performing two hours later than was originally advertised. However, ain’t nobody got time for that, especially with so much happening, so my minion hit the road and headed to Posh Lounge to enjoy the popular Unplugged Sunday Sessions.

I hear the event is held fortnightly and is a great gig to spot new talent.

My minion was blown away by Mandilakhe Kilane’s renditions of John Legend’s songs. I hear Bay artist Olwethu Mdala, who sadly left us for Cape Town, was spotted looking hella fine at the event. We’re glad the mother city is treating you well sis.

Darlings, so much goes down on long weekends, I wish I had time to spill it all. But I will mention that Mr Cashtime (KO), who was expected to perform at NMU on Friday, pulled a Supamega and refused to perform for a small crowd.

See you next week!