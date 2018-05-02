Sweetcorn pancakes with avocado salsa

Sweetcorn pancakes are fresh, healthy and beautiful to boot.

Bright and colourful, this is a good brunch dish at the weekend as well as an evening meal.

The quantities below serve four.

Ingredients

3 eggs

100g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

100ml crème fraiche

150g tinned sweetcorn

3 spring onions

Fresh coriander

Sunflower oil for frying

4 tomatoes

1 red onion

1 ripe avocado

1 red chilli

1 clove garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lime

Method

Start off by making the pancake batter. Place the eggs, flour, baking powder, crème fraiche and 100g of the sweetcorn in a blender. Blend for about 30 seconds until smooth. Finely slice the spring onions and roughly chop a handful of the coriander.

Stir into the mixture with the remaining 50g whole sweetcorn and a pinch of salt.

Heat a little sunflower oil in a frying pan and drop in 2 or 3 tablespoons of batter at a time. Fry for about 2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Keep warm while you make the salsa.

Dice the tomatoes, onion and avocado. Finely chop the garlic and red chilli and mix everything together in a bowl with the juice of the lime and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, stir in a little more chopped coriander and serve piled on top of the pancakes.

If you have any extra sweetcorn leftover, you can add this to the salsa. – The Telegraph