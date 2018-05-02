My stroke ordeal at 40

Tom Dyer had just hiked a steep 4.8km route up Table Mountain while on holiday in South Africa in December and was taking a rest, admiring the views with his wife.

“The sun was hitting Devil’s Peak and it was so beautiful,” the 44 year-old says. “A few seconds after that, I felt a pain in my head as if someone had hit it with an axe.”

Tom didn’t want to worry his wife, Jess, so he took an ibuprofen and tried to let the sensation pass. “But I thought, I need to get down this mountain because this isn’t good.”

They hurried back down, had something to eat and, two hours later, Tom felt much better.

“But pretty soon it happened again – only worse.”

He collapsed to the floor and was violently sick.



Frantic, Jess, 30, started googling Tom’s symptoms.

“I had no idea what was going on,” she says.

“He seemed drunk, and even moving his head the smallest amount caused him agony.”

Tom was rushed to the emergency room in a Cape Town hospital for scans, which revealed a vessel in Tom’s brain was bleeding.

Only about three days into his hospital stay did a doctor mention the word “stroke”.

“He just said it really matter-of-factly and I was poleaxed,” Tom says.

“I thought strokes only happened to older, out-of-shape people.”

While the usual factors associated with a higher risk of stroke include being unfit, drinking too much or having high blood pressure or diabetes, Tom was in peak condition due to his job as a personal trainer in Menorca and is young.



But British health figures show some 38% of stroke victims are middle-aged (40-69), up from 33% a decade ago.

There is still no definitive reason why it happened to Tom – his doctors’ theories range from over or under-hydration to nasal congestion. Mainly, it was bad luck.

Tom’s Facebook feed shows how much of an action man he is; it is filled with videos of him doing circuit training, swimming in the sea and hiking around Menorca, to where he and Jess moved from England last year, lured by an outdoor lifestyle.

But the stroke left him unable to walk, talk coherently or even brush his teeth.

Doctors warned it would likely take up to 12-months for him to walk normally again; almost two thirds of stroke survivors leave hospital with a disability.

“It took an awful lot of mental effort learning to walk,” Tom says.

“The effort just to stand up, then put one foot in front of the other was phenomenal. I would get fatigued so easily – I was tired to the bone.”

Jess was in hospital all day every day for more than two weeks, and attended Tom’s brain scans: “When I saw this huge white mass on the image, which I knew shouldn’t be there, I burst into tears”.

Later, when Tom was more stable, she sat with him throughout speech therapy and rehab – as well as walking, he had to practise fine motor skills, such as twisting tops on bottles – and she was the information hub for his worried parents, sister and friends.

After spending Christmas in hospital, Tom was transferred to intensive care in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, near his parents’ home.

Tom steadily improved. A friend bought him a Lego Technic kit while another, a physiotherapist, worked with him, pushing him to go mountain biking after two months.

Now back home in Menorca, Tom says his recovery is nearly complete. “I have the odd stumble, and I still get tired, but my walking is mostly back to normal.”

While his rehab is remarkable, Jess says he still struggles with the emotional effects.

“The other day he said he feels guilty that he’s recovered so quickly when other people aren’t so lucky, but everyone’s progress happens at different speeds.

“The main thing is for people to be aware of what might happen, and to get help fast if it does. That’s what saved him.” – The Telegraph

How to spot a stroke:

It can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time. Using the FAST test is the best way to do this.

Face: Can the person smile? Has their face fallen on one side?

Arms: Can the person raise both arms and keep them there?

Speech: Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say? Is their speech slurred?

Time: If you see any of these three signs, immediately seek medical help. – stroke.org.uk