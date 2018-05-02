Darushka's fitter, healthier life

Malabar’s Darushka Williams was only 18 when she suffered heart palpitations. She weighed 95kg and hated exercise. Five years later, Darushka took the decision to lose weight and eat “clean”. Now the wife and mom weighs 58.3kg and is a gym instructor.

Darushka's story

When I was about 18 years old, it started to set in that I needed to do something about my health because I would get heart palpitations.

Eventually, at 23, I had an operation because I was suffering from severe back pain. At the time I thought it was just the load of my front area, but I found out it was actually the excess weight that I was carrying around – I weighed 95kg – that my body frame couldn’t handle.

That’s when I knew I needed to do something, but I just didn’t know where to start.

I started with changing my eating habits. I read a lot about women’s health that gave me basic nutrition knowledge, which helped me start losing some of the weight until I reached a plateau.

I realised I needed to exercise too.

I had to give up a very unhealthy lifestyle, which I’m not sorry for. I would go to sleep then wake up to get a burger from McDonald’s at 11pm. Then there was pizza, pasta, chocolates and all the carbohydrate-loaded foods that I used to indulge in every day.

After about six months after changing my nutrition, I enrolled at Virgin Active gym and started with the treadmill.